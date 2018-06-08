Signs on provincial beaches put in place to protect Island wildlife

If you walk around some of P.E.I.'s provincial beaches these days, you might come across a white sign asking Islanders to keep their dogs on a leash.

These signs have been put up in an effort to protect piping plovers and other ground-nesting birds during the season.

The signs are put up by a partnership of the Island Nature Trust and the provincial Environment Department. Shannon Mader, the species at risk coordinator with Island Nature Trust, said the crucial times to protect at-risk piping plovers begin in May and run as late as August.

"I don't think people really understand how many ground-nesting birds we do have and how easy it is for these nests and young to be trampled," said Mader.

Putting up the signs, Mader says, is a measure that is 'important for all wildlife' and for nesting birds because when dogs roam around off leash they pose a threat to animals on land. (Island Nature Trust/Facebook)

Putting up the signs, she said, is a measure that is important for all wildlife and for nesting birds because when dogs roam around off leash they pose a threat to animals on land.

"We're really looking at protecting a nesting and endangered species," Mader said.

Having a dog off-leash in a signed area could bring a fine of $275. Some of the beaches with signs include Eglington, Lakeside, North Lake and Boughton Island.

The signs will remain up until the Island Nature Trust believes the birds have left.

