Motorists travelling between Cornwall and Charlottetown on the Trans-Canada Highway should have an easier time finding their way around after the province installed four new overhead directional signs on Friday.

Work was set to begin at around 9 a.m. with 10-minute delays for the installation of each sign. CBC video journalist Tom Steepe was on hand to capture the installations.

Traffic interruptions

sign installation 4

Traffic between Charlottetown and Cornwall was interrupted on Friday so workers would install the new signs. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Work started at 9 a.m.

sign installation 4

Sign installation was scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon. If needed, further work was set aside for the afternoon. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Maypoint Road Roundabout

sign installation 5

A crane holds up a large overhead sign at the Maypoint Road roundabout as workers swing it into place. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Helping motorists find their way

sign installation 1

The four new signs installed on Friday will help motorists find their way around as they enter and leave Charlottetown. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

With files from Tom Steepe