Motorists travelling between Cornwall and Charlottetown on the Trans-Canada Highway should have an easier time finding their way around after the province installed four new overhead directional signs on Friday.
Work was set to begin at around 9 a.m. with 10-minute delays for the installation of each sign. CBC video journalist Tom Steepe was on hand to capture the installations.
Traffic interruptions
Work started at 9 a.m.
Maypoint Road Roundabout
Helping motorists find their way
