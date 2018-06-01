Film industry convention landing on P.E.I. next week

P.E.I. will be a hub for the film industry next week as up to 400 delegates from every sector of the movie business will touch down in the province for the annual Show Canada convention.

Nuria Bronfman is the executive director of the Movie Theatre Association of Canada, which runs Show Canada. ​

She says the annual convention allows everyone in the industry from popcorn makers to film distributors to come together and talk shop.

"It's a chance for movie theatre owners, and people who work in movie theatres, to see what product is coming to the theatres soon," she told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"It's also a chance to learn from other industries, we have seminars and panels."

For the convention's hundreds of delegates, she said it's also a great networking opportunity.

Most of the delegates' time will be spent at the movies, but Bronfman said they will be at Peakes Quay one night and will also enjoy a traditional lobster supper in New Glasgow.

Chef Michael Smith will also be preparing an authentic P.E.I. dinner, she added, with Tim Chaisson playing music which she hopes will give delegates "a taste of P.E.I."

The convention will run from June 5-7.

