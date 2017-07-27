Everyone loves a P.E.I. summer, but it is June and September that have seen the biggest growth as the Island has been posting record numbers over the last few years.

Tourism records on the Island have been broken every year for the last three years, and it seems in large part that is due to success in the shoulder season. From 2011 to 2016, June and September have seen the highest percentage growth, as measured by total overnight stays.

Tourism growth by month, 2011-16 June 53.7% July 23.4% August 24.8% September 33.4%

Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., expects that growth to continue.

"We see the fall season growing to be as big as the summer months," said Mouflier.

June will also be a big focus of the coming five-year plan for tourism, he said. June numbers were roughly equal to September's in 2016, and June outperformed September in 2013 and 2014.

Festivals and events, such as Fall Flavours, have been a big part of the success to date, said Mouflier, and will continue to be a part of future planning. The industry is also looking to experiential tourism, including partnering with Indigenous communities.

"The priority is the month of June at this point, but we need to be looking past that," said Mouflier.