RCMP call in K9 unit after 'suspicious' fire near Summerside

RCMP are investigating after a shed burned down outside a four-unit apartment in Travellers Rest near Summerside, P.E.I., early Saturday morning.

"We are treating it as suspicious," said Cpl. Al Vincent.

Vincent said witnesses reported at least one person walking or running away from the area at the time of the fire. The K9 unit was brought in, but was unable to locate any suspects, Vincent said.

"There are no other known causes for the fire," he said.

The Kensington Fire Department responded to the fire

Darla Gallant, who lives in the apartment building, said she woke up about 5:30 a.m. Saturday and saw a glow outside her bedroom window.

"At that time of the morning actually I thought I was dreaming but I looked a little bit closer. I went to my living room window and sure enough the barn was on fire," she said.

RCMP and the Kensington Fire Department responded to a 911 call by one of her neighbours. Nobody was injured.

Bicycles destroyed

Gallant said the storage shed was shared by the tenants. She said there were four or five bicycles, among other items, that were destroyed in the fire.

Gallant said it's unsettling that it could have been set deliberately.

"It made me feel a little bit uneasy knowing that someone was around and not with the best of intentions."

