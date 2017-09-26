A tuna fisherman from Morell, P.E.I., got a big surprise last week when his bait attracted the biggest shark he's ever seen.

Junior Gould noticed the shark poking around his boat off Red Head Harbour, so he dipped his waterproof video camera in the water and the shark headed right for it.

"It was just curious, it came beside the boat and started nudging the boat," he said from his home in Scotchfort, P.E.I.

"A video or a picture of it doesn't do it justice — it's a beautiful fish," Gould said. "It was a humbling experience and it was great to see."

Gould doesn't know what kind of shark it was but estimates it was six or seven feet long.

'Majestic' sight

"It was really cute — it was more like a puppy than it was anything like Jaws," he said, noting the shark darted away if the crew made any sudden moves. "But again, we were safe on the boat!" he added with a laugh.

Junior Gould attached his video camera to a fishing gaff and dipped it underwater, and the shark immediately swam toward it. (Junior Gould/Facebook)

The sighting was a great experience for the crew, Gould said, describing the shark as "beautiful" and "majestic."

The crew used to go swimming when out in deep water on hot days, Gould said, but stopped after they hooked a shark a few years ago — they let it go.

Gould's video has received more than 60,000 views since it was posted to Facebook less than 24 hours ago.

Meantime, he describes the tuna fishing season so far as "slow."