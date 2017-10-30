A Grade 11 student from western P.E.I. is part of a team that took home five awards from a national innovation and entrepreneurship competition last week.

Abby Hackett, a student at Westisle High, participated in the SHAD program at Carleton University with 10 other high school students from across the country.

They developed an energy-saving roof shingle, called Kameleon, that changes colour to reflect or absorb heat as the outside temperature changes.

"We're trying to reduce the amount of energy our heating and cooling systems have to use to heat and cool our houses," said Hackett.

"With the help of our Kameleon shingles, we're going to be able to use the sun to our advantage."

Hackett and her teammates took home five awards at the SHAD competition.

Best application of theme.

Best application of scientific principles.

Best business plan.

Best prototype.

SHAD Innovators of the Year.

In a news release, SHAD said it was the most dominant performance ever at the SHAD-John Dobson Entrepreneurship Cup.

The team is working on a patent for the product, and hopes eventually to take it to market.