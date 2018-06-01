Cases of most sexually transmitted infections up on P.E.I.

The rates of some sexually transmitted infections continue to rise on P.E.I. The number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have been steadily going up across the country according to Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for the province, but why is still somewhat of a mystery.

"I think it's a really good question and one that as public health physicians and the public health community we're trained to look at why these rates continue to increase," Morrison said.

"We encourage testing if you are sexually active with more than one partner every six months, I think that's important. We certainly know that condoms used consistently are one of the best sources of protection."

Cases of Sexually Transmitted Infections YEAR CHLAMYDIA GONORRHEA SYPHILIS 2008 194 8 1 2012 257 8 5 2017 329 18 4

According to numbers provided by the Department of Health, rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea have been increasing for the past decade.

Since 2012, the number of cases of chlamydia have increased from 257 that year to 329 in 2017. The cases of gonorrhea have more than doubled, from eight in 2012 to 18 in 2017. Although P.E.I. still remains below the national average said Morrison.

There was some good news in the numbers as syphilis had the same number of cases in 2017, four, as 2016. This followed a stretch four years, between 2011 and 2015, where the number of cases rose each year, from one case in 2011, to nine in 2014 and 2015.

Constant monitoring

Morrison says the province is concerned that the numbers keep going up, and her department constantly monitors the rates.

"One of the things we do on a weekly basis is we look at our rates and we're monitoring these rates because we also want to see if there is an outbreak of any of these," she said.

Dr. Heather Morrison says her department is constantly working on prevention. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"So if all of a sudden we saw a tremendous increase within a week or within a month period, that would actually elevate us to a different level of communication."

Morrison added the department is continuously looking at how to bring the rates down.

"We need to explore what people's knowledge is around transmission, what their knowledge is around the rates that do exist and also are communicating to the groups in the most effective way possible."

In P.E.I. chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis fall under the notifiable diseases and conditions and communicable diseases regulations.

If you contract one of the infections, you can chose to contact anyone who you might have infected, or public health will contact them for you, leaving you anonymous.

