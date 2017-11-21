Philip Alexander Whittaker, 61, of Charlottetown was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in jail after pleading guilty to a decades-old sexual assault.

Judge John Douglas sentenced Whittaker to 15 months in jail and two years probation. Whittaker is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure next week, so the start of his jail sentence has been delayed until Nov. 30.

In handing down the sentence, Douglas said Whittaker's crimes are serious and merit a serious penalty.

The conditions of probation require Whittaker to stay away from the victim and from places where children gather.

In March, Whittaker pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual interference and one charge of sexual assault for assaulting a teenage girl in the 1990s.

The Crown had asked for a prison term of four to five years, and defence lawyer Thane MacEachern suggested one year in jail, the mandatory minimum.

The victim went to police last year after she saw a photograph in a newspaper that Whittaker was working with families and children. According to the facts read in court, she didn't want to see any other children come to harm.

At his sentencing hearing in October, Whittaker apologized to the woman.