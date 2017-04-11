P.E.I.'s Official Opposition is calling on government to amend its budget, tabled Friday, to include more funding for non-governmental organizations that support victims of sexual violence.

"You tabled a $1.8 billion budget on Friday without any meaningful help for those NGOs, and any meaningful help to make a difference for Islanders in crises," PC MLA Darlene Compton said Tuesday, addressing her comments to Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

"Why is your government wasting public money on a study, when we all know what is needed is more public investment in frontline services for supports for rape and sexual assault victims?"

Response times questioned

The questions come on the heels of a series of questions by government whip Jordan Brown last week dealing with response times for one of those NGOs, the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

"At a recent hearing of the Standing Committee on Health and Wellness ... It was explained that a recent rape victim had called the help line and received a recording stating that if they left their name and number, someone would be in touch within seven days," he said.

"Minister has your secretariat had any discussions with the centre with respect to improving response times or confirming that they are in fact getting back quicker than the seven days stated in the message?" Brown asked. His questions were directed toward Paula Biggar, the minister responsible for the status of women.

'I guess it's a matter of government priorities,' says Sigrid Rolfe of P.E.I.'s Rape and Sexual Assault Centre. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Sigrid Rolfe, organizational coordinator at the centre, said Brown's line of questioning misrepresents the services the centre provides. She said the centre doesn't have the resources to offer a 24-hour help line or crisis line.

"We are not able to provide that service, but we have a number that is a counselling request line," Rolfe explained.

"We could all use more resources but there's plenty of asks out so there, so I guess it's a matter of government priorities," she said.

Budget debate to come, says premier

"We know there are massive gaps, and we know you want to do better," Compton said Tuesday. "Mr. Premier: Would you please support a budgetary amendment to increase grant funding to NGOs to make a real difference for Islanders in crises?"

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan in debate in the provincial legislature Tues., April 11, 2017. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

"The estimates are coming and that's exactly their purpose," the premier responded, referring to the upcoming debate over government's new budget. "There will be an opportunity to take a look at that and give full consideration to it."

The PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women has for years been calling on government to increase funding for the Rape and Sexual Assault Centre and another NGO, Family Violence Prevention Services, as a way to improve support for victims of sexual assault.

"Because services provided by non-governmental organizations are truly essential, we call on government to make permanent, sustained investments … especially to support front-line services and front-line workers," the council stated in its 2015 Report Card.

"Grants to community organizations over the years barely keep pace with increasing costs – and certainly do not fill growing gaps in private fundraising as many willing Island donors face their own economic hardships."