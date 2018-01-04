Lawyers are recommending a prison sentence of four to five years for a man who sexually abused a teenage girl.

Joseph Gordon MacRoberts, 42, has admitted he had sexual encounters with the girl starting when she was a young teen and continuing over a number of years.

It ended when she disclosed it to an adult.

'I was a child who trusted him.' - Victim Impact Statement

He pleaded guilty in October to sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

In P.E.I. Supreme Court during a sentencing hearing Thursday, court heard MacRoberts had sexual intercourse with the girl and had her perform oral sex on him.

According to facts presented by the Crown, MacRoberts also supplied her with marijuana and cigarettes.

Girl still struggling

The girl stood and read her victim impact statement aloud to a packed courtroom. She said the abuse had a huge impact on her mental health — that she's been diagnosed with PTSD and still struggles to get out of bed in the morning.

"I feel like I am trapped in my own life, my own consciousness," she wrote, later adding, "I don't see any hope or shimmer of light to get through this."

She wrote she doesn't believe MacRoberts is sorry.

"I honestly feel like he doesn't get it … that I was a child who trusted him."

Judge considers sentence

Crown attorney Valerie Moore recommended a five year prison sentence. She told the court she would have asked for a longer term if he hadn't pleaded guilty.

In a pre-sentence report MacRoberts said the victim initiated some of the sexual encounters. Moore told the court that sounded like he was blaming the victim.

MacRoberts' lawyer Peter Ghiz recommended a prison term of four years.

He said his client has shown remorse.

MacRoberts apologized in court Thursday for what happening, saying "I'm really really sorry that those lines got crossed."

Justice Terri MacPherson said she needed some time to consider the arguments and adjourned sentencing of MacRoberts until March 2.