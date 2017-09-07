A Charlottetown man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
In a new release, Charlottetown Police said the arrest of the 65-year-old came after a four-month investigation.
The man is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.
He will appear in provincial court at a later date to face the charges.
