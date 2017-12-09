A P.E.I. man convicted of a sexual assault charge in Halifax has been arrested by Charlottetown police for allegedly breaching the terms of his house arrest.

Last month, the man was sentenced to 135 days of house arrest followed by two years of probation, according to the courts' communications director.

But, Charlottetown police arrested the man on Wednesday, Dec. 6, following a complaint of allegedly failing to comply with the conditions of his house arrest.

He's been sent to the Provincial Correctional Centre in Sleepy Hollow, where he will remain until his next court appearance.

Registered as a sex offender for 10 years

As part of his sentence, the man was banned from possessing weapons and consuming alcohol or controlled substances, the director said.

He also has to take part in sexual offender counselling as well as mental health assessments and counselling.

He is also subject to electronic supervision throughout his sentence and had to provide a DNA sample to be included in national database where he will be registered as a sexual offender for the next 10 years.