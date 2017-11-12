A new art show in Charlottetown is pulling back the bedroom curtains and having some fun with the topic of sex.

The show, called Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show, is downstairs in the gallery at The Guild and includes nearly three dozen pieces from different artists — from nude paintings, stained glass and crocheted eggplants, to more graphic sculptures and carvings of penises.

'We have to claim sex back for ourselves and give it a positive spin.' — Dave Stewart

"I think this is a really great way for people to engage in something that talks about something we don't always talk about, particularly here on P.E.I.," said Dave Stewart, one of the co-curators of the show, along with Jenni Zelin, Laura Chapin (who works at CBC P.E.I.) and Susana Rutherford.

With the Harvey Weinstein scandal and talk of sexual assault and harassment emanating from the #metoo campaign, Stewart said the curators felt it was important to talk about sex in a "non-threatening, very friendly, funny" way.

Dave Stewart, one of the co-curators of Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"We have to claim sex back for ourselves and give it a positive spin," Stewart said. "It shouldn't be about power and abuse, it should be about connection."

Adult room

A separate "adult room" contains some of the more graphic artwork, including several small ceramic penis pins and a display of carved wooden penises.

There's a large sign before you enter that warns patrons the art in the room is intended for adults or young viewers with adult accompaniment, and notes "sexual content may offend some."

This piece by Laura Chapin is titled The fangbanger rides again! (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"We really wanted the show to be playful and we liked the concept of the old days when you'd go to a video store and there was that adult room at the back," Stewart said.

"We also thought it was a safer place to display pieces that might be a little more graphic. So it's done tongue-in-cheek but it's also done out of respect."

'Make you giggle'

Although Stewart admits he tends to likes things that are risqué, he believes it's unlikely anyone will be offended by the show.

A piece by Michael Stanley called That's what you get for having sex on the table. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"I think Islanders who come to this show will get what we're doing and will enjoy it," he said.

"I think there's stuff here to make you question, to make you giggle, to make you think ... I really don't think there's anything in here that's going to push any negative buttons."

'Pleasant surprise'

So far reaction to the show has been surprise, curiosity and delight, Stewart said.

A selection of works included in Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show in Charlottetown. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"You're going to find it's a lot more fun and a lot less threatening or daring than you might have thought," Stewart said.

While the title of the show, glory hole, is a term "best googled than explained," Stewart said, he said the show is like a glory hole — exposing yourself to something and getting a pleasant surprise.

There is no admission and the show runs until Dec. 2. Most of the art is for sale.