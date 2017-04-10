After Faith LeClair learned her workplace — Bargain Fabric Outlet — would close, she decided to set up her own sewing store at her home near Kensington, P.E.I.

"We all knew it was coming, we expected to have probably another year, but things didn't work out that way," LeClair said of the closure of Bargain Fabric Outlet in North Bedeque, P.E.I., where she worked for eight years.

LeClair said starting her own business "just felt right at the time, and it still feels right."

"I do have a lot of stock in the old garage, my credit card says I do anyway," LeClair said with a laugh standing in the space she's turned into Sew Blessed Quilters.

The store offers fabrics, supplies and sewing services, and classes that are filled now, with a growing waiting list.

Sewing skills scarce

In a world where you can buy anything off the shelf or online LeClair said finding people with the skills she has is tough.

"If I had to hire somebody right now I would be really hard to find someone that knows anything about cottons at all."

LeClair is doing what she can to change that too. She offers classes three times a week, and has a list of people waiting to learn how to sew.

"We're getting a lot of people that want to learn how to sew, and they're younger people. Which is really, really good and they're not scared to try something."

LeClair said her biggest thrill is helping someone pick out the materials they need, offering some coaching and seeing the final product someone has created.