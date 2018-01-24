A waste management company is suing the City of Charlottetown and a local contractor, in connection with the refurbishment of the city's waste-water treatment plant last summer.

The company alleges it ran into extra costs because sludge at the plant was too thick to pump.

Pardy's Waste Management and Industrial Services Ltd. filed the lawsuit Monday in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

A Charlottetown contractor, WM & M (1993) Ltd., and the City of Charlottetown are named as defendants.

Pardy's Waste Management was contracted by WM & M to clean the primary and secondary digesters at the plant, according to the statement of claim.

The work included loading, hauling and disposal of waste material in the form of sludge.

The plaintiff claims its bid was based on a request for proposals that stated the digesters contained liquid sludge containing between 1% and 15% solids.

But Pardy's claims it was unable to pump the sludge because it contained solids in excess of 15%.

Consultant analyzed solid contents of sludge

Pardy's claims it advised WM & M that additional equipment and a change in the contract would be needed, and that WM & M agreed to billing on a "time and material" basis.

The plaintiff also claims it contracted an environmental consultant to analyze the sludge. That testing revealed the sludge contained 21% to 75% solids, according to the statement of claim.

Pardy's Waste Management is suing for $251,124.49 for money it claims is still owed.

The company also filed a mechanics' lien on the city-owned property on Riverside Drive where the sewage treatment plant is located.

Executives at Pardy's Waste Management, based in Newfoundland, declined comment Wednesday, as did WM & M and city officials.

According to court records Wednesday, the City of Charlottetown and WM & M had not been served with notice of the lawsuit.

After they are served, they will have 20 days to file a statement of defence.