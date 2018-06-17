Sewage backup at The Mack sends rehearsals to cramped Confederation Centre

A sewage backup at the nearby MacKenzie Theatre is creating a space crunch at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

The backup caused waste to flow into the basement of "The Mack", forcing the closure of change rooms and the rehearsal hall in the basement while work is done to clean the space and replace parts of the walls.

"Space is always limited here at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, especially in the summer time," says Dean Constable, general manager of theatre for the centre. "And with one less rehearsal hall, it's definitely going to be a little tighter."

While the fixes are underway, rehearsals are taking place at the centre. A local church has offered space as well, Constable said, and depending how long work takes, they may have to use the Murphy Community Centre as well.

Opening night for The Mack's first show, On the Road with Dutch Mason, is set for July 7 and Constable said work should be done by then, following the show's previews.

"It's an unfortunate incident but sometimes the unfortunate things happen and in theatre especially, you just have to roll with it," he said.

More P.E.I. news