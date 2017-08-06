A severe thunderstorm watch for has been issued Prince County.
According to Environment Canada, weather conditions could lead to the development of a severe storm that may produce "damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
When a thunderstorm could produce large hail, high winds, or heavy rain, a severe thunderstorm watch is issued.
Keep up with developments at Environment Canada.
