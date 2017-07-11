P.E.I.'s aging population puts it at an economic disadvantage, and the province needs more help from the federal government, a Canadian senator says.

The Canadian Senate tabled a report in June on looking at the health and financial implications of Canada's aging population — in other words, how the nation and individual provinces, should be preparing for the coming grey tsunami. It's called Getting Ready: for a new generation of active seniors.

"It's a crunch, really," said André Pratte, one of the senators behind the report, speaking from Montreal with CBC News: Compass's Kerry Campbell.

"The provincial governments have higher costs, higher expenses and less revenue, and that's particularly the case for Maritime provinces like P.E.I."

The population in the Maritimes and P.E.I. is older than other provinces and the economy already poorer, Pratte points out.

'The situation will get worse'

"So it's really a very difficult situation that you can anticipate, that is already more difficult today" he said.

Pratte noted "the situation will get worse" in the future — 17 per cent of P.E.I.'s population is currently over 65, but in 20 years that number will be more than 25 per cent.

"So the situation will be really dire for the provincial government," Pratte said.

Transfer payments from the federal government to the provinces, currently based on transfers per capita regardless of age, must take into account the elderly population in Quebec and the Maritimes, Pratte believes.

"The health-care costs of people once you get into the eighties and the nineties, increase exponentially," he said.

A recently-released National Seniors Strategy is only a start, Pratte believes.

"It's just a beginning — we need to move much more agressively in that field," Pratte said.