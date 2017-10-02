Five Islanders have been named Senior Islanders of the Year by the province for their outstanding — and ongoing — contributions to local communities.

Vance Bridges, Evelyn MacLure, Mary Ann Nelligan, Jack Sorensen and Chris Wells were recognized for their work in artistic achievement, volunteering, fundraising, community participation, career achievement and more.

"Congratulations to these five exceptional senior Islanders who are role models to all of us and outstanding members of our communities," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy in a written release Monday.

"I am excited to honor them for their contribution to enhancing the lives of others every day," she said.

Winning ways

Vance Bridges of Summerside, P.E.I., is a former representative on city council, president of the Summerside Lobster Carnival and a strong supporter of many local organizations including Meals on Wheels where he served as a volunteer, the Red Cross, the College of Piping as a past president and volunteer, and the Salvation Army.

Evelyn MacLure of Charlottetown volunteers with several community organizations including the Canadian Cancer Society, Special Olympics and Tremploy. She can be seen making early morning visits in all kinds of weather to Charlottetown coffee shops to pick up donated baked goods for the Salvation Army's Friendship Room.

Chris Wells of Charlottetown volunteers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and over 15 years has quietly put in nearly 2,500 hours.

Mary Ann Nelligan of Tignish, P.E.I., "always seeks opportunities to improve the lives of fellow Islanders," the release said. She organized her community's first Alzheimer's support group, has advocated for more long-term care beds in her community, helps raise funds and plan activities for the Tignish Seniors Home, and has volunteered with the Tignish Catholic Women's League for more than 30 years.

Jack Sorensen of Tryon, P.E.I., is a retired Holland College electronics instructor and an avid supporter of local heritage, helping to found the Tryon and Area Historical Society and organizing walks, lectures and concerts focusing on the history and environmental significance of the Tryon River. Sorenson is the caretaker and chair of the board of the Tryon Cemetery, a past director and secretary of the Community Museums Association of PEI and has been curator of the Tryon Museum for 17 years.