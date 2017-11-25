The provincial government is providing some extra support for low-income Island seniors living at home.

The Seniors Independence Program will provide Island seniors with funds for practical services like housekeeping, meal preparation, general maintenance, snow removal and transportation to make life at home a little easier.

It will be offered to Islanders over 65 with a net household income of $22,150 or under for a single person or $31,300 or less for a couple.

"My hope is that we will enhance the quality of life of Island seniors," said Tina Mundy, P.E.I.'s family and human services minister.

"That's the main goal of this program ... Islanders who want to stay in their home, let them be able to stay in their home."

Although a budget still hasn't been announced for the program, the first phase will begin Jan. 1 and government hopes to fully roll it out in April.