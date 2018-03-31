Skip to Main Content
100 Islanders sign on for assistance under Seniors Independence Initiative

The Prince Edward Island government expects additional seniors to participate in the program designed to help older people stay in their homes as they age.

Program provides help with housekeeping, meal preparation and property maintenance

P.E.I.'s Minister of Family and Human Services Tina Mundy says the initiative helps seniors take care of unmet needs. (Alastair MacCormick/CBC News)

About 100 seniors in Prince Edward Island are participating in a program that helps them with housekeeping, meal preparation, snow removal and grass cutting and general maintenance.

The provincial government launched the Seniors Independence Initiative in January. It expects to add more seniors as applications are reviewed and processed.

It's open to Islanders 65 and older with a net household income of $22,133 or less for a single person and $31,300 or less for a couple.

"This initiative is a great supplement to supports provided to seniors by family members and other existing services,  such as home care, for daily unmet needs," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy in a news release.

The program is still open for applications which can be found online or at any Access PEI office.

