While all eyes were on Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday for Hockeyville, the sport's biggest prize skipped out to make a special visit.

The Stanley Cup stopped by the Lady Slipper Villa seniors home in O'Leary, P.E.I.

For some, it was their first time seeing the Cup this close up.

"It's just something that's really really special, for the residents that are hockey fans it's something they'll probably remember for the rest of their lives," says Villa administrator Karen Cook.

"For most of them they couldn't get out so it's great they can do this from the comfort of their own home."

'That was a lovely Cup'

Cecil Palmer, who's lived in the Villa for seven years now and is a Senators fan, could hardly believe one of sports biggest prizes was right in his living room.

Cecil Palmer is a Senators fan and watches the Stanley Cup finals every year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He described the moment as "perfect."

"It's the right thing to come to O'Leary," he said after inspecting all the names and teams etched into the Cup.

"It's real nice to be able to see all the players names and everything."

Mary Crawford is a Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and says she'll be telling her family about the Cup's visit to O'Leary. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Mary Crawford smiled and summed the afternoon up quite simply: "That was a lovely Cup."

"I think it's wonderful," said Crawford's daughter, Karen Gray.

"A small community gets to hold the Stanley Cup, how many people in Canada can do that?"