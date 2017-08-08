A researcher at the University of Prince Edward Island is trying to find out why some diabetes patients put off taking insulin, or don't take it at all.

Terri Kean, a nurse practitioner and an assistant professor at UPEI, is focusing on adults over the age of 65.

"It's very low use in the older adult population," said Kean.

"We know that when you keep your glucose levels at a target range then that minimizes the complications that you would have living with diabetes. So it's just an interesting choice that people make, and I'm interested in what kind of factors go into them making their decision."

For her study, Kean is looking specifically people with type 2 diabetes who have chosen not to use insulin, despite having someone talk to them about it or recommend it to them. She's also focusing on seniors who are living active lifestyles.

Kean hopes the results from her study will be useful for health care providers, so that they can better serve people with diabetes.