A group of new Canadians from China in Charlottetown took a New Year's tradition to Whisperwood Villa this week.

It is a Chinese tradition to visit with grandparents at the New Year, but many immigrants have left their grandparents at home.

'They remind me so much about my own grandparents,' says Peng Peng. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

"When I came here, actually, I'm alone … no grandparents here and no parents around me," said Peng Peng, who came to Canada three years ago.

"I say hello to all those warm face and they are happy to meet us and I'm happy to meet those grandparents. They remind me so much about my own grandparents and I think I made these grandparents happy. I think my own grandparents would be happy back in China."

Lucky money

The group played instruments and sang, and the seniors at Whisperwood Villa clapped along, sometimes humming when they heard a familiar tune.

Peng said it is also a custom to give grandparents some money, which can be called lucky money, on Chinese New Year.

In the spirit of the event, she said the six families who participated each donated $200 to Whisperwood Villa.