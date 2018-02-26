Changes made last week to the Canadian Senate application process mean if you want to be a senator for P.E.I., the time to apply is now.

Previously, there was a specific window when Canadians could apply to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, the board that makes recommendations for appointments to the prime minister.

'These open processes will start to create a Senate that looks like Canada.' — Andy Fillmore

Last week, the board began accepting applications year-round, and it will soon be deliberating on a vacant seat for P.E.I.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of democratic institutions, said the board is already making appointments that are changing the face of the Senate.

"The big change that I see here now is that this is an opportunity now for our Senate to really reflect the diversity of Canada," Fillmore said.

"It's not just diversity in terms of ethnicity, [it's also] in terms of experience and background and credentials. These open processes will start to create a Senate that looks like Canada."

Fillmore noted there are now seven Indigenous senators, 46 per cent of senators are women, and recently an Ontario senator with a farming background was appointed.

People interested in the P.E.I. position should apply by April 3. It is also possible to nominate others for the post.