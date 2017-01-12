The Confederation Bridge turns 20 this year and a few changes are in store.

Michel LeChasseur, the bridge general manager, stopped by CBC News: Compass on Thursday to discuss the new self-serve shuttle and other changes that take effect Feb. 1.

CBC: How does the self-serve shuttle work?

ML: We're going to give you a transponder, which is a sticker which you put on a plastic card which you put on your mirror. You go through the toll plaza, and it says 'Oh this is John Smith, this car has two axles, it's $46.50, and he or she is leaving P.E.I. and going to New Brunswick to deliver their kids,' let's say. And comes back within 40 minutes. So upon arriving back on P.E.I., that person stops at our admin building, walks inside, there's a station there, a screen and a bar code reader. So you take that same piece of plastic, you swipe it in front of the bar code reader, and it says, 'Oh, John Smith, he's back. He's back within the time.' So we credit you $31.50 so your net is $15.

CBC: Do you need to make an appointment to cross?

ML: No, you do that on your own time.

CBC: Why is it more convenient than the regular bridge shuttle?

ML: Sometimes the kids are small and the parents want to be with their kids. The [regular] shuttle service could take up to two hours. Because the shuttle driver is the patroller, the toll collector, it depends on what they're doing and the emergency of the day.

CBC: Isn't the regular shuttle cheaper?

ML: With the regular system, you have to pay per pedestrian. Let's say you have two kids, plus you have an extra piece of luggage, you're now 13 bucks compared to 15 bucks.

CBC: What is the new "apprehensive driver" fee?

A person arrives at the bridge and they say 'I want somebody to drive my car.' So they pay the toll and they will pay a fee of 40 bucks for us to drive their car across the bridge and then we wait for somebody to bring back our employee to do their regular job. And people have to realize they have to sign a waiver because of the liability of us driving your car.

CBC: Does that use a lot of resources?

ML: We're only 41 people on a 24/7 operation and what we've noticed is the growth rate of apprehensive drivers has come up significantly.

CBC: What happens when someone runs out of gas on the bridge?

ML: Number one, we attend to them. We have $5 in gas just to get them going off the bridge. But the risk of being stopped on the bridge is tremendous. What ends up happening is you put other people at risk. We don't want that. It's a $100 [fine] if you run out of gas.

CBC: Who usually runs out of gas?

ML: The issue is mainly coming from New Brunswick after the gas stations are closed. On the P.E.I. side there is no excuse, it's 24/7 right at the foot of the bridge.