Sixteen dogs seized early in June by the PEI Humane Society are all on their way to new homes.

On appeal, P.E.I.'s newly-appointed Animal Welfare Act Appeal Board agreed with the PEI Humane Society that the mixed breed dogs were living in unsafe conditions and should be seized.

On Monday, the cleaned up puppies were put up for adoption on the society website.

"Tuesday night they were all adopted," said development coordinator Jennifer Harkness.

"It was very, very busy here at the shelter."

Harkness said they took close to 50 applications for the 16 puppies. It was an exhausting process for staff, she said, and she thanked members of the public for their patience.