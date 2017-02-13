A group of P.E.I. farmers is looking for more local seed growers to trade seeds with.

The P.E.I. Seed Alliance started selling seeds in 2016. It began with 40 seed varieties, which are traded between farmers and sold at Farmers' Markets in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Alliance member Tina Davies said there are big advantages to locally-grown seed.

"Plants adapt over time," said Davies.

"There's a real need for locally-grown, locally-adapted seeds that would grow well in our climate, and plants that would withstand diseases like blight and other things on the island, and also be able to fight off the local pests that we have here."

Seeds on offer include different varieties of squash, beans, tomatoes and greens.

The group is still looking to recruit more farmers so it can offer more seed varieties.