A new collection of stories highlights more than a dozen historical homes and the history of Tracadie, P.E.I., thanks to a project launched by a local senior's club.

The booklet, Tracadie and Area History Project: Volume II, will be celebrated Aug. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tracadie Community Centre.

In the summer of 2016, Tracadie's 50 Plus Club secured some money to hire a summer student to do research on 20 old homes in the area.

Stories multiply

The group hired Molly Pendergast to work on the project. Her research on 20 homes was compiled into the booklet.

Wilfred Lacey of the senior's club said they identified the older homes they wanted researched.

"There's always surprises when you get into something like this, one story tends to lead to another and it just multiplies," he said.

The Tracadie and Area History Project: Volume II will be launched Aug. 27. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Pendergast said her work was easier this summer with more people knowing about the project after last year's work.

"A lot of people were excited and the nice thing is that you can go and interview someone at their house ... they have so much history to them. I love going in and touring," she said.

Pendergast said some residents began to take renewed pride in their homes after sharing the history.

"We want people to be proud of maintaining these places and that history through that," she told Mainstreet.

People can buy it for $10.