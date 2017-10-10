Sears in Charlottetown will likely close by mid-December or early January if Sears Canada gets court approval to liquidate all its remaining stores and assets.

The move would see about 130 outlets close and put about 12,000 employees out of work. About 85 people work in Charlottetown, mostly part time.

"The people who have worked for us have been fantastic"," said Vincent Power, spokesperson for Sears Canada, in a phone interview with CBC P.E.I.

"We will do the best to help them transition to something in the future."

Employees will not be compensated, Power said, as it is not allowed through the Company Creditors Arrangement Act.

Clearance sales could start next week

If Sears Canada gets court approval to begin the process, it expects liquidation sales at its stores would start no earlier than Oct. 19 and continue for 10 to 14 weeks.

Employees would then be notified of how many more weeks they will be needed to work.

"I think it's a sad day for everybody who works here and all the shoppers across Canada," Power said.

Sears Canada has been in court-approved creditor protection since June 22 and was looking for a buyer for stores that remained open, but was unable to find one.

The company closed 59 stores across Canada starting in June, eliminating 2,900 jobs.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice will hear the motion on Friday.

The Charlottetown Sears opened in March 2005.