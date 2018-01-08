The cash registers will ring for the final time Monday at the Sears store in Charlottetown, P.E.I.'s only Sears retail outlet.

It's one of about 60 stores across the country closing Monday. All the other remaining Sears locations will close next week.

About 85 people worked at the Charlottetown store, mostly part time. Canada-wide, Sears employed about 12,000 people.

The Charlottetown store opened in March 2005.

Liquidation sales began back in October.