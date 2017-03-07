CBC Music has announced the regional top 10 for Searchlight — a cross-Canada search for the best up-and-coming musicians, with a grand prize worth $50,000.

Nine of the top ten musicians were chosen by a panel of judges, while the 10th — Maureen Trainor — was chosen by popular vote to make it to this round — round two.

Check out the top 10 contenders here:

The Royal North: Leave the Light On

Jill Chandler: Come And Find Me Soon

Nick Doneff: Old Dog

Anya: I'm Staying Up

Maxine MacLennan: Without You

Maureen Trainor: Goodbye

Will Allen: It's About Time

Nick Arsenault: You're the one

Atlantic String Machine: Lost Time

Old Stone Station: Good Day To Run

Top 10, but what's next?

Now that the top 10 musicians have been decided, round three will determine the top Island artist. That top spot will be decided by the judges, with two spots nationally being decided by popular vote.

P.E.I.'s top contestant will compete against the other contestants in the national semi-finals, for a chance at making the national top four — for round four and a chance at the grand prize.

In 2016, singer-songwriter Dylan Menzie of Belle River won the P.E.I. part of the contest with his song Kenya, and also made it to the top four, nationally.

To find all the entries and to vote go to cbcmusic.ca/searchlight.