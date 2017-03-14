Singer-songwriter Maureen Trainor is P.E.I.'s finalist in CBC's Searchlight competition for Canada's next great musical acts.

Judges voted Trainor's song Goodbye best of 11 Island entries, CBC announced Tuesday.

'Great stuff'

"Maureen has been writing songs for over two decades, but it's only now she's recording them in the studio? I would have told her to do this earlier as the world could have been that much better with her music out there," said Searchlight industry panelist Eric Alper.

"Let's not wait another 20 years for the next batch. Great stuff!" he enthused.

Trainor will now compete in national semi-finals against the other 22 regional winners plus the two acts who received the most votes, for a chance at making the national top four, and competing to win a grand prize worth more than $46,000.

In 2016, singer-songwriter Dylan Menzie of Belle River won the P.E.I. part of the contest with his song Kenya, and also made it to the top four nationally.

To find all the entries and to vote go to cbcmusic.ca/searchlight.