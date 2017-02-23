Searching for Abegweit, a hit for the last three summers in Charlottetown, is moving to Summerside for 2017.

The show will run at the Harbourfront Theatre from July 11 to Aug. 23.

We heard stories of people who have returned to see the show five and six times, bringing someone new with them on each occasion, said Harbourfront executive director Kieran Keller in a news release.

"No one can tell an Island story quite the way Lennie Gallant can."

An ECMA-nominated songbook

The show, a musical revue, is described as a love letter to Prince Edward Island. It debuted as part of the Charlottetown Festival at the MacKenzie Theatre in 2014, and has run the last two years at the P.E.I. Brewing Company.

The soundtrack is nominated for an ECMA this year.

"We have had a lot of demands to bring the show back for a fourth season and requests to be closer to the western end of the Island as well," said Gallant.

"Hopefully we will see a lot of folks from Prince County there this year."

The show will have the same band as in previous years, with Sean Kemp on violin, Jeremy Gallant on keyboard and percussion, Jonathan Gallant with backing vocals, drums, percussion and mandolin, and Patricia Richard on bodhran, mandolin, banjo, and vocals.