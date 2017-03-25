A man and a woman were arrested on Friday night after Charlottetown police executed a search warrant and seized firearms at a residence on Kensington Road.

Sgt. Chris Watts said Saturday the pair will be charged with "firearms and other Criminal Code offences."

The search warrant was executed at around 6 p.m. at a residence near the corner of Kensington Road and Belmont Street with the assistance of the the Joint Forces Operations emergency response team and the RCMP canine unit, Watts said.

The man, 34, and the woman, 37, spent Friday night at the Provincial Correctional Centre and were scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Saturday, he said.

Guns were seized from the residence but police wouldn't specify the type.

"The warrant went off seamlessly without any injury or any kind of unexpected circumstance," Watts said.