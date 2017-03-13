Prince Edward Island Ground Search and Rescue is looking for 10 to 15 new members.

Ground search and rescue on P.E.I. is a volunteer, non-profit, charitable organization. It is managed by a volunteer executive that coordinates close to 100 volunteer members.

Those volunteers are on call to participate in search and rescue efforts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Searches range from short responses to those that last for several days, and happen in all seasons.

Regular training provided

Potential recruits should be keen on the outdoors, be physically, mentally, and emotionally capable of participating in searches in varying conditions, and be dedicated to community service and volunteerism.

Volunteers will train multiple times a year to practice and maintain skills in navigation, survival, first aid, search techniques, search management, clue identification, tracking and more.

Applications are being accepted until March 31.