A search and rescue training exercise will take place Thursday between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., and around Pictou Island.

John Drake, search and rescue preparedness officer with the Canadian Coast Guard, says if P.E.I. residents see low flying rescue planes, flares, and boats speeding through the water, don't be alarmed.

The coast guard will be training with local search and rescue groups, Canadian Forces, RCMP, and Fisheries and Oceans.

Drake said about 90 people will be involved. The exercise will simulate an emergency of a capsized vessel, a nature tour boat with 16 people on board.

Two phases

"Practice makes perfect. And it's just a great opportunity to bring our search and rescue partners together and work as a group to kind of work out any of the kinks and make sure that everyone's on the same page," said Drake.

"It all works towards saving lives in the marine environment and protecting the marine environment as well."

There will be two phases to the training, one that will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. and another one after it that will focus more on Pictou Island.

Drake said they usually try to hold eight to 15 exercises every year.

"At least once a year we are in the Northumberland Strait/Gulf of St. Lawrence area doing an exercise."