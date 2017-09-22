P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue will be testing out the newly acquired leadership skills of 11 volunteers in West Prince on Saturday.

The exercise will be conducted at the Trout River Natural Area in Coleman, P.E.I. near O'Leary.

"The purpose of this exercise is to conduct field evaluations of our 11 new search team leaders," said Gerald Arsenault, president of P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue, in a news release.

"These experienced P.E.I. GSAR volunteers recently participated in two intensive days of training focused on advanced search skills."

The team leaders will practice managing a search team in the field, including leading search formations, navigation, and clue detection. Experienced team leaders will evaluate their performance and provide support and feedback throughout the training exercise.

GSAR does not expect any disruption to visitors in the area during the exercise, but parking may be in higher demand than usual. Participants in the exercise will be easily identifiable, wearing high-visibility orange vests or jackets.

The exercise will start at noon, and is expected to run until about 8 p.m.