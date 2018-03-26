Sean Casey says he won't be able to meet Liberal nomination rules for incumbents

The federal Liberal Party has set targets for incumbents that Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says he won't be able to meet.

For MPs to be uncontested, the party expects, among other things, that their team to go door-to-door to 3,500 constituents or reach out to 5,000 by phone, and show strong fundraising, including 50 per cent of the funds required for the 2019 local campaign.

Casey, a two-term MP, said the targets are fair but he won't be able to meet them in his riding.

"I think the targets are very fair for anyone who has their volunteer base engaged, for anyone who's been keeping in touch with constituents through door knocking or phone calls, for anyone who has a healthy riding association in terms of fundraising, those people in my view should not have to worry about dividing their time between Ottawa and trying to deal with a challenge to their seat from within their own party," he said.

If someone goes to a door and says, "I'm here on behalf of Sean Casey," the reaction that you'll get is, "Why isn't he here?" — Sean Casey

The reason he won't be able to meet those targets? Casey said expectations are a bit different in Charlottetown and P.E.I. generally, and having someone from his team knock on doors or call just won't be good enough.

He said delegating voter contact just doesn't work in a riding that has both a small population and geography and a team approach would end up being "harmful" to his campaign.

"If someone goes to a door and says, 'I'm here on behalf of Sean Casey,' the reaction that you'll get is, 'Why isn't he here?'" he said.

But, Casey isn't worried about facing an open nomination and a possible challenge from within the party as both his last two nominations were also open.

"If someone decides to challenge me for the seat and the party members choose somebody else, then they will have deserved it," Casey said. "I'm quite prepared to take on a challenge if that's what I have to do."

More P.E.I. News