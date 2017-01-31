Charlottetown MP Sean Casey has been appointed parliamentary secretary for Heritage Canada.

He moves from the Department of Justice, where he was parliamentary secretary and, before the Liberals formed government, critic.

"After spending four years on that file was certainly up for a new challenge and up for the chance to show the prime minister I wasn't a one-trick pony," Casey told Mainstreet P.E.I., adding heritage is high on the agenda this year with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

"I'm really excited to be in this job at this time."

Heritage connections

Casey said with Confederation Centre and CBC P.E.I. in his riding, he feels a close connection to the heritage portfolio, but he said there is a part of him sorry to leave the Department of Justice behind.

"I really, really enjoyed the work in Justice, and having practised law before going into politics there was a direct link, and I guess you could say I was in my comfort zone," he said.

Casey said a parliamentary secretary's role is to act as an understudy for the minister, filling in during question period and on committees when the minister can't be there, and also helping out with some of the details of running the department.