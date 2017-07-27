A sculptor from Caledonia, P.E.I., finished fourth out 15 competitors from around the world at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Massachusetts last weekend.
Abe Waterman took home $1,000 for the sculpture he titled Dunkaroos, adapted from a drinking game.
It features two heads — one upside down — with a hollowed out middle. Waterman said it took him more than 30 hours over four days to complete the sculpture.
He said the sculptures are made with sand imported from a granite quarry, which is easier to use than regular beach sand.
This was Waterman's fourth time competing at the event, which is by invitation only.