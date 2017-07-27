A sculptor from Caledonia, P.E.I., finished fourth out 15 competitors from around the world at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Massachusetts last weekend.

Abe Waterman took home $1,000 for the sculpture he titled Dunkaroos, adapted from a drinking game.

Abe Waterman won $1,000 for his fourth-place finish at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Massachusetts. (Joe Siciliano/Facebook)

It features two heads — one upside down — with a hollowed out middle. Waterman said it took him more than 30 hours over four days to complete the sculpture.

Abe Waterman's sculpture features two heads — one upside down — with a hollowed out middle. (Joe Siciliano/Facebook)

He said the sculptures are made with sand imported from a granite quarry, which is easier to use than regular beach sand.

This was Waterman's fourth time competing at the event, which is by invitation only.

Pavel Mylnikov of Moscow won first place for his sculpture titled Soul Evolution. (Joe Siciliano/Facebook)