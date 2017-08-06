Danielle Chiarotto and Calum Brydon are part of a pipe band that the College of Piping is sending to Glasgow, Scotland, to compete at the World Pipe Band Championships.

Over 230 bands competed last year, drawing roughly 40,000 people in attendance over the two-day competition.

April Fools to world stage

Learning the bagpipes actually started out as an April Fool's joke for Brydon.

Chiarotto and Brydon, together with their band mates, raised all the money for their trip themselves. (World Pipe Band Championships/Facebook)

"I kinda knew they were loud and I thought it would be a good April Fool's joke to learn to play them — and play them at three in the morning," Brydon said.

Though he didn't end up pranking his family, Brydon did acquire a love for the instrument.

Chiarotto wasn't so bold.

"I started out as a dancer at the college first … after doing that for a few years I registered in piping and loved it"

Both Brydon and Chiarotto are drawn to the atmosphere of international competition.

Excited to compete

"You never really realize how big the band community is ... when you get there it's so packed," Chiarotto said. "It's just a really big community of people who love what they're doing — everybody is happy to be there."

The World Pipe Band Championships take place Aug. 11-12 in Glasgow, Scotland. (World Pipe Band Championships/Facebook)

Brydon said the competitions are great at developing talent in young pipers.

"[The competition] gives you some experience playing in front of a lot of people — playing for really experienced judge, playing under pressure. That's good to have for sure."

Representing the Island

The two are excited to go back to Scotland and represent the province on the international stage.

"It's really cool to see world-renowned pipers perform," Chiarotto said.

"And being around the atmosphere of all these pipers from all these places and the opportunity to compete, ourselves, and represent the Island."