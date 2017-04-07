After a day of science project presentations and judging, the winners of the 2017 P.E.I. Science Fair have been announced and more than $15,000 in prizes handed out.

'Science is Everywhere: Get Involved'

The theme of Tuesday's fair at the UPEI Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre was "Science is Everywhere: Get Involved."

More than 270 students from 32 P.E.I. schools were involved with 196 science projects on display. About 100 volunteer judges determined the winners.

Salma McCallum, a Grade 8 student at Queen Charlotte Intermediate, who captured the Lieutenant Governors Award and Junior Best in Fair for the project Toxicity: Is less really more?

Five P.E.I. students involved in this year's science fair have been chosen to represent the Island at a national science fair next month in Regina. The students are (from left to right): Fiona Nicholson, Ahnais Young, Salma McCallum, Siddharth Arora, Lahari Bandi. (Submitted)

Other winners include Fiona Nicholson in the category Intermediate Best in Fair and Gavin Kerr and Neil Kelley in Senior Best in Fair.

Five Grade 7-12 P.E.I. students were chosen to compete in the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Regina next month. More than $1 million in prizes and scholarships will be awarded. The five students representing P.E.I. are:

Salma McCallum, Grade 8, Queen Charlotte Intermediate.

Siddharth Arora, Grade 8, Stonepark Intermediate.

Lahari Bandi, Grade 7, Queen Charlotte Intermediate.

Fiona Nicholson, Grade 10, Bluefield Senior High.

Ahnais Young, Grade 9, East Wiltshire Intermediate.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. government finally balances budget, projects $600K surplus

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Update on basic-income effort 'very disappointing'