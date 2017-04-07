After a day of science project presentations and judging, the winners of the 2017 P.E.I. Science Fair have been announced and more than $15,000 in prizes handed out.
'Science is Everywhere: Get Involved'
The theme of Tuesday's fair at the UPEI Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre was "Science is Everywhere: Get Involved."
More than 270 students from 32 P.E.I. schools were involved with 196 science projects on display. About 100 volunteer judges determined the winners.
Salma McCallum, a Grade 8 student at Queen Charlotte Intermediate, who captured the Lieutenant Governors Award and Junior Best in Fair for the project Toxicity: Is less really more?
Other winners include Fiona Nicholson in the category Intermediate Best in Fair and Gavin Kerr and Neil Kelley in Senior Best in Fair.
Five Grade 7-12 P.E.I. students were chosen to compete in the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Regina next month. More than $1 million in prizes and scholarships will be awarded. The five students representing P.E.I. are:
- Salma McCallum, Grade 8, Queen Charlotte Intermediate.
- Siddharth Arora, Grade 8, Stonepark Intermediate.
- Lahari Bandi, Grade 7, Queen Charlotte Intermediate.
- Fiona Nicholson, Grade 10, Bluefield Senior High.
- Ahnais Young, Grade 9, East Wiltshire Intermediate.
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. government finally balances budget, projects $600K surplus
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Update on basic-income effort 'very disappointing'