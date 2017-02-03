Two schools in Charlottetown are asking kids to avoid areas on the properties where a strong stench can get on their clothes.

Spring Park Elementary and West Kent Elementary sent home and posted messages about the unpleasant odour, saying it is a result of "early spring thaw mixed with the warm temperatures and heavy rainfall of last week."

Emma Fugate says she washed her son Zachary's outdoor clothes several times to get rid of the foul smell. (Submitted by Emma Fugate)

Organic material is decomposing under the ice on parts of their playgrounds and soccer fields, school officials say. Pylons have been placed by the areas that should be avoided.

No bacteria present

Spring Park officials wrote in a note sent to parents that they had ice samples tested and there was no E. coli or bacteria present.

The schools have asked parents to check their children's clothes and wash anything with an odour to keep the smell out of the classrooms.

Emma Fugate, whose son Zachary is in Grade 1 at West Kent, said his outdoor clothes smelled like something had died.

"We basically washed his outdoor gear three nights in a row, because it was just really a gross decomposing smell coming from his clothes," she said.

The schools said they would be sanding and salting affected areas to try and break up the ice.