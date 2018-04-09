Some schools delayed following spring snowfall

The Montague, Morell, and Souris families of schools on P.E.I., along with École la Belle Cloche, will operate on a one-hour delay Monday to provide some extra time for crews to clean up after a spring storm.

Conditions are improving, but there were still some messy roads across the province in the early morning.

The storm dropped more snow in the eastern parts of the province, but hit Nova Scotia much harder. Halifax Airport recorded 23 centimetres of snow Sunday.

In Kings County, roads are partially snow-covered with blowing snow, and there's drifting snow from Morell to Souris. Conditions are slushy in Queens County and in Prince County east of Kensington.

Salt trucks and plows are out across the province. There's also a wind warning advisory on the Confederation Bridge, and flights are running on time at Charlottetown Airport.

