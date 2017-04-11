More fresh, local food could be on the menu at cafeterias in three Prince Edward Island schools starting in the fall under a new pilot program aimed at improving food security and education.

The Food Security and Food Education Program — on which P.E.I.'s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is spending $100,000 — will help Islanders access local food and teach about its nutritional value, where it comes from, and how it's produced, the province said Tuesday in a written release.

"Although we are fortunate to live on Canada's Food Island that offers fresh, high quality, nutritious food, not all Islanders can access it — and the province wants to help reduce these barriers," said Minister Alan McIsaac.

"At the same time, we want to engage Islanders in a conversation about where their food comes from and the efforts of our hard working farming and fishing families."

The department plans to work with community and school organizations, the agriculture industry, farm markets and other groups on initiatives including the school food project that support community food security and food education.

The local food in schools project will be a joint effort with the departments of Health and Wellness and Education, Early Learning and Culture as well as the Public Schools Branch, French Language School Board and Home and School Associations.

A spokesperson said government wants to work with partners such as home and school associations to determine which schools will be chosen for the project.