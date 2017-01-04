Classes are cancelled at P.E.I.'s public schools, while UPEI and Holland College are delaying opening, as a nasty winter storm hits the Island.

The storm started quietly, with light snow falling at 6 a.m. and little sign of the strong winds forecast. But the winds soon picked up, and were gusting to 70 km/h by 8 a.m,

The weather made for a messy morning commute, said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

"Plagued with this mixture of wintry precipitation: snow, ice pellets and freezing rain," said Abraham.

Restrictions were put in place on Confederation Bridge at 6:30 a.m. High-sided vehicles such as buses, tractor-trailers and RVs will not be allowed to cross until the wind subsides.

There was one flight cancelled at the Charlottetown Airport, a noon time Air Canada flight will not arrive, and some other flights are operating on delays.

By late morning the winds are forecast to pick up to 60 km/h gusting to 90. The precipitation had largely turned over to rain by 9 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 6 C.

Storm surges are possible in high tides during the storm.