English- and French-language schools on P.E.I. are closed on Friday as the province cleans up the ice and snow.

All civil service offices across P.E.I., Holland College, UPEI and Veterans Affairs Canada offices will open at 10:30 a.m.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for most of the province early Friday morning, but the warnings have since been lifted.

It encouraged motorists to drive with caution as main roads are slippery and secondary roads haven't been cleared.

Plows are out in Queens County, salting and sanding where possible. Dispatchers are reporting drifting in the Fort Augustus area and along the north shore.

Crews are clearing drifts and salt and sand trucks are out in Kings.

