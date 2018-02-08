French and English schools on P.E.I. are operating on a one-hour delay Thursday morning as the province hurries to clear the overnight slush.
The 5:20 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. flights out of the Charlottetown Airport were cancelled, but the rest of the morning schedule is on time.
Traffic is currently running smoothly on the Confederation Bridge.
